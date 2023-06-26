Posted: Jun 26, 2023 / 08:57 AM CDT Updated: Jun 26, 2023 / 08:57 AM CDT SHARE Sherrie Atkins of Westhaven Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Atkins loves her kids’ greetings in the mornings, curiosity of learning, and encouragement they give her to teach. Congratulations, Ms. Atkins!If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Δ Suggest a Correction