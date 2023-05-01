Nikki Echols of Highland Oaks Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Echols loves hearing the students discussing their learning and watching their academic growth throughout the year. Congratulations, Nikki Echols!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.
Nikki Echols of Highland Oaks Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Echols loves hearing the students discussing their learning and watching their academic growth throughout the year. Congratulations, Nikki Echols!