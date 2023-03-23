Mary Cheairs of Christ Methodist Day School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Cheairs loves seeing students overcome challenges, gain confidence and have FUN! Congratulations, Mary Cheairs!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.
