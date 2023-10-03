Lilianna Torres of Southwind High School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Torres loves to inspire and expand her students’ mindsets and knowledge about different backgrounds and customs. Congratulations, Ms. Torres!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.
Lilianna Torres of Southwind High School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Torres loves to inspire and expand her students’ mindsets and knowledge about different backgrounds and customs. Congratulations, Ms. Torres!