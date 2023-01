MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LaMarcus Marks of Rivercrest Elementary School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Mr. Marks loves witnessing kids learn and persevere throughout the school year. Congratulations, Mr. Marks!

If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction