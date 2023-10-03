Dr. Charlotte Danley of White Station Middle School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Dr. Danley loves seeing students mature and progress personally and academically. Congratulations, Dr. Charlotte Danley!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.
