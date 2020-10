MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Chanelle Houston of Bon Lin Middle School’s SPED program is a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week.

Chanelle has been praised for her lesson plans and virtual programs, where she’s found ways to engage her Special Education students and keep their interests, even during these trying times.

If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.