Brennan Adrian of St. Mary’s Episcopal School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Adrian loves helping girls learn, play, and grow as they discover their potential. Congratulations, Ms. Brennan Adrian!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.
