Andrea Starks of Houston Middle School is this week’s Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. Starks loves watching students realize how capable and talented they truly are! Congratulations, Andrea Starks!
If you’d like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.
