MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Amy McDaniel of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic School is this week's Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. Ms. McDaniel loves making a difference helping students believe in themselves and their ability to learn. Congratulations, Ms. McDaniel! If you'd like to nominate a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week, you can do so by following this link.