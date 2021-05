2021 Educators of the Week honored

The 2021 Tennessee Lottery Educators of the Week were honored Friday in a virtual ceremony that included WREG meteorologist Tim Simpson and the Tennessee Lottery President and CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove.

“We, at News Channel 3, appreciate you. You have demonstrated to us that you are true champions of education, and we salute you to the highest for all that you have done and continue to do to nurture and support the most important asset to our future: Our children,” said WREG general manager Ron Walter.

The honorees were:

MELISSA DINH, A. MACEO WALKER MIDDLE SCHOOL

CHYRANZAE L HARRIS, ALCY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TOWANDA HILSON, AMERICAN WAY MIDDLE SCHOOL

AMY GARNER-PETERS, APPLING MIDDLE SCHOOL

JENNIFER GORDON, BELLE FOREST COMMUNITY SCHOOL

AMANDA KIRK, BETHEL GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KELLY FONDREN, BON LIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CHANELLE HOUSTON, BON LIN MIDDLE SCHOOL

CINDY VAN GUNDA, BORNBLUM JEWISH COMMUNITY SCHOOL

JANELLE MULVANEY, BROWNSVILLE ROAD OPTIONAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BETH BRICK, CORDOVA HIGH SCHOOL

ALLISON PERKINS, CORNERSTONE PREP DENVER SCHOOL

CHAMEKA DALTON, DEXTER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

DIANE PERRY, DOGWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

REGINA GARRETT, DOWNTOWN ELEMENTARY OPTIONAL SCHOOL

ALLISON PATTION, DUNBAR ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BRIDGET RILEY, EAST HIGH SCHOOL

CYNTHIA WINKLER, ELLENDALE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BRANDON BRASWELL, GERMANTOWN MIDDLE SCHOOL

BARBARA PARIS, GRAHAMWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TEKELA THOMPSON, HICKORY RIDGE MIDDLE SCHOOL

CALLIE BROOKE NICHOLS, HIGHLAND OAKS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

BRENT MICHAEL, IDLEWILD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

TERRAN GRANDBERRY, JACKSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KRISTEN NICHOLS, LAKELAND ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

KOREN MARTIN, MUNFORD MIDDLE SCHOOL

ROSALIND BLAKE, OAKSHIRE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STEPHANIE CATRON, PARKWAY VILLAGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

STEPHANIE HAY, POWER CENTER ACADEMY HIGH SCHOOL

LEVITTA GUY, ROSS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

SARA RUSSELL, ROSSVILLE CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

SHANNON EMMONS, SNOWDEN SCHOOL

HEATHER HAYES, SOUTH PARK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

CRYSTAL CHAMBERS, SPRINGDALE MEMPHIS MAGNET ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

ANTHONY MARANISE, ST. ANN CATHOLIC SCHOOL

VICTORIA CRAWFORD, TREADWELL MIDDLE SCHOOL

MELISSA MYERS, WELLS STATION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MARVA JOHNSON, WHITE STATION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

LORALEE MOONEY, WHITE STATION HIGH SCHOOL

JENNIFER POWERS, WOODLAND PRESBYTERIAN SCHOOL