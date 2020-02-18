Ed Rice Community Center scheduled to be demolished and rebuilt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Ed Rice Community Center will be closed for demolition in May in order for it to be rebuilt by 2022.

The center was closed as an act of caution last year after a poll worker said they had breathing issues from working Election Day.

This is the exact timeline of how the City of Memphis plans to rebuild the Ed Rice Community Center

Memphis City Council had the building tested for mold, and the tests came back negative.

Last year, Mayor Jim Strickland said on WREG’s Live at 9 that the city set aside $900,000 to develop a design to replace or renovate the community center by 2020.

During a community meeting on Monday night, WREG obtained a timeline for the building’s design and re-construction.

By May 1, the city plans to finish a plan for construction then send it to building code for review.

If the plans are approved, the center will be closed May 16 to begin the demolition phase. The timeline noted there is a plan in place to move the annual summer camp to another location for 2020 and 2021.

The demolition is expected to be finished by August 2020, then an 18-month construction period will begin.

The construction phase is expected to be finished by January 2022 with plans to open the center to the public by February 2022.