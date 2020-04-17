Economic woes from virus are ‘insane,’ Mississippi gov says

TUPELO, MS – NOVEMBER 01: Mississippi Lieutenant Governor and Republican Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves speaks to reporters before appearing with President Donald Trump at a “Keep America Great” campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Trump is campaigning in Mississippi ahead of state elections where Reeves is in a close race with Democrat Jim Hood. (Photo by Brandon Dill/Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said the economic problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic are “insane.”

Mississippi processed more than 129,500 unemployment claims between March 14 and April 11. That’s according to numbers released Thursday by the U.S. Employment and Training Administration.

Reeves said the usual number is no more than 1,000 a week.

The state Health Department said Thursday that Mississippi has at least 3,624 confirmed cases of the virus and at least 129 deaths from the outbreak.