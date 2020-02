FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A section of I-40 was closed following an early morning crash in Fayette County.

WREG was told by the Tennessee Highway Patrol a tractor trailer was involved in a crash near mile marker 41 around 4 a.m. Wednesday. The vehicle jackknifed, causing damage to the pavement.

Crews were on the scene making repairs, forcing the road to close. in the process of making repairs.

All lanes are now back open.