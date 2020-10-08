East Tennessee estate Villa Collina sells for $11 million

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Villa Collina, one of the largest homes in the state, has been sold for $11 million.

The 40,250 square-foot home Fort Loudoun Lake was sold by business owner and Marine veteran Dr. Eric W. Barton to an undisclosed buyer.

The residence, built between 1993 and 2000, sits on 8 acres of property and includes a grand foyer, tri-level library, wine cellar, indoor and outdoor pools, fitness center, spa, sauna, elevator, entertainment center, guest suites and staff quarters, and a climate controlled, six-car garage.



The grand foyer of Villa Collina features soaring ceilings and a grand staircase.

The Master Suite occupies the entire upper level of the east wing of Villa Collina and features carved carpet mimicking the architectural details of the ceiling.

Barton hosted several fundraising events for nonprofits at Villa Collina, including the “Bees Knees NYE: A 2020 Affair,” New Year’s Eve celebration benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee; the 2019 “Talk Derby to Me,” benefiting East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Pain & Palliative Care; 2017 and 2018 events in support of the Knoxville Opera Guild; three years of hosting the University of Tennessee School of Music Holiday Musicale; the 2017 Marine Corps Ball celebrating the birthday of the U.S. Marines; and others.

“I’m honored to have been able to open the doors of Villa Collina for numerous fundraisers, celebrations and other events that benefited our community and local nonprofits,” Barton said.

