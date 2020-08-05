East Memphis man arrested after being caught having sexual relationship with underage neighbor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis man was arrested after police say he was caught having a sexual relationship with an underage neighbor.

According to police, the relationship came to light after the 17-year-old’s relative spotted 30-year-old Chase Lipsey kissing her. The victim’s grandfather confronted the juvenile and that’s when she revealed that they were planning to get married and move in with each other once she turned 18.

She also told them that Lipsey had given her a phone for them to communicate. Authorities said there were over 5,000 messages on the phone. In one, Lipsey told the girl he loved her and set a date for them to be married. Others told the child to sneak out of the house and come stay with him.

In a message sent in July 2020, Lipsey asked if they could have oral sex. Multiple subsequent messages discussed the pair engaging in sexual activity.

Lipsey acknowledged in several messages that he knew the girl was underage and that he would be arrested if anyone ever found out.

The 30-year-old was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor.