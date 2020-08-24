East Memphis man accused of raping neighbor after walking her home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South man was arrested after police say he raped a female neighbor after walking her home.

The victim told authorities Marcus Bibbs walked her home on August 22 before taking her clothes and raping her. She said she told him multiple times to stop but he refused.

Officers said the victim sustained injuries to her legs and to the back of the head.

Bibbs was arrested on Sunday and charged with aggravated rape.