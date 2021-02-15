East Memphis couple left without water; they believe pipes froze

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis couple has been using bottled water since they lost their water Saturday morning and they believe frozen pipes are to blame.

“It’s a possibility. All I know is we don’t have any water whatsoever. So, I assume that is probably what happened a pipe in the yard. I’m not a plumber,” said Danny Hall.

Hall, 77, said they have lived in their home in the Berclair area for nearly 25 years and never had any problems like this before.

Hall said they are on a fixed income and cannot afford to hire a plumber. With all the snow on the ground, he said he’s not able to get out and buy more water.

“A 24 package of water doesn’t last very long when you are having to that. We can’t have some things we like to eat because we can’t wash our dishes,” said Hall.

We contacted the Hall’s church, Hope Church on Walnut Grove. Hope’s care center is now working to try and find the couple a plumber.

Hall said while he and his wife have been uncomfortable it could have much worse.

“Thank God we still have electricity and heat,” said Hall.

Hall said they have also been trying to get MLGW to come to their home to assess the problem but so far, no one has come to their house.

We also contacted MLGW and are waiting to hear back from them.

The American Red Cross says to prevent your pipes from freezing follow these recomendations

Keep garage doors closed if there are water supply lines in the garage.

Open kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors to allow warmer air to circulate around the plumbing. Be sure to move any harmful cleaners and household chemicals up out of the reach of children.

When the weather is very cold outside, let the cold water drip from the faucet served by exposed pipes. Running water through the pipe – even at a trickle – helps prevent pipes from freezing.

Keep the thermostat set to the same temperature both during the day and at night. By temporarily suspending the use of lower nighttime temperatures, you may incur a higher heating bill, but you can prevent a much more costly repair job if pipes freeze and burst.

If you will be going away during cold weather, leave the heat on in your home, set to a temperature no lower than 55° F.

The Red Cross says likely places for frozen pipes include against exterior walls or where your water service enters your home through the foundation.

For more on how to protect your pipes or how to thaw them out click right here.