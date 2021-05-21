Early childhood teacher’s assistant in Arkansas facing multiple child porn charges, FBI looking for potential victims

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A teacher’s assistant at a Little Rock early childhood private school faces multiple child porn charges, and federal agents are looking for more victims.

Federal prosecutors say Augustus “Gus” Shenker, 21, was arrested for a second time Thursday and charged with production of child pornography.

According to the office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, FBI agents arrested Shenker Tuesday on a criminal complaint alleging he was transporting and possessing child porn.

Investigators say they later learned Shenker has been employed as a teacher’s assistant at Miss Selma’s School since 2017.

Federal prosecutors say Shenker was released on bond on Tuesday, but based on information, a second criminal complaint charging him with child pornography was filed.

#BREAKING FBI Little Rock is seeking to identify potential victims of Augustus "Gus" Shenker, a teacher's assistant at Miss Selma's School in Little Rock.



He was just arrested on production of child pornography charges. Please call 501-221-9100 if you have any information! pic.twitter.com/vx49ISTrN3 — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) May 20, 2021

The FBI asks for anyone that may have been a victim of Shenker to call 501-221-9100.