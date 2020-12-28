Dyersburg woman discovered dead in ditch after wrecking vehicle

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman was found dead nearly a mile from her car after she crashed into a ditch late Christmas Day.

According to Dyersburg Police, Lakeisha Dyson was last seen leaving a home in the area of Joshua Loop around 11 p.m. Christmas night. The next day, her family had not heard from her and contacted police to report her missing.

Officers said they eventually found Dyson’s car in a ditch on Upper Finley and Jenkinsville-Jamestown Road, but the missing woman was nowhere to be found. Authorities called in K9 officers and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter to aid in the search.

According to police, surveillance video from a business showed Dyson survived the crash and started walking away from the wreck.

Dyson’s body was later found in a ditch along 104 West Highway at Evansville, which is about a mile from the original crash site, police said.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death. However, officers said they do not suspect foul play.