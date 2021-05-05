Dyersburg woman arrested after random attack on high school student

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Dyersburg woman is behind bars, accused of attacking a high school student and causing a school lockdown, and the attack appears to be random.

Police say 35-year-old Krystle Leggett somehow got inside the Dyersburg High School stadium, and attacked a 17-year-old student who was warming up for track practice.

Officers say school faculty quickly moved all students out of the area and locked them safely inside the school.

Dyersburg Police later located Leggett behind a business in the area. She is now charged with assault, trespassing and public intoxication.

Dyersburg school employees, including the director of schools, said the district is working with Dyersburg Police, and that no students were harmed during the incident.

WREG visited an address listed for Leggett, just barely two miles away from the high school.

Leggett’s criminal record included more than 10 arrests for various crimes, including theft, vandalism and drug possession.