Dyersburg woman, child injured in shooting while trying to help neighbor

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman and a child were injured in a shooting while trying to help a neighbor, Dyersburg Police said.

According to police, officers were called to St. Joseph Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and found the victims sitting inside a car that had been shot multiple times.

They told police they were parked on the side of the road helping a neighbor who was having car troubles when someone opened fire. The neighbor’s vehicle window had also been shot.

The woman and child received minor injuries in the shooting, but are expected to be okay, police said.

Authorities said they recovered 10 .223 rifle shell casings in a nearby church parking lot. They believe this incident may be connected to other shootings in the area.

If you know anything that could help police, call 731-285-1212.