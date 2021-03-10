Dyersburg Police: Store owners charged after shoplifter says they robbed him

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Police say a man who shoplifted at a Dyersburg convenience store turned himself in after store owners chased him, then robbed him Tuesday night.

Police said Siron Young Jr, 20, flagged down officers around 9 p.m. and told them he had been held up at gunpoint after taking a pack of cigarettes from the H & S Market on South Main.

Young told officers the owner of the market, 25-year-old Odi Suleiman, and a 17-year-old chased after him in a vehicle to Cedar street, grabbed him, and took the cigarettes along with his cell phone and debit card.

Young said Suleiman was armed with a handgun at the time and told him his mother would have to come to the store if he wanted to get his belongings back.

Police said they recovered Young’s property and a 9mm handgun at the H & S Market.

Wednesday, we talked to someone at the H & S Market who said he was the person arrested but that he was the owner’s son, not the owner of the store. He said he had no comment about what happened.

Suleiman and the 17-year-old who was with him are both facing a charge of aggravated robbery.

Young was given a misdemeanor citation for theft and allowed to leave the scene.