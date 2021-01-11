Dyersburg Police say pizza delivery driver robbed by kids ages 10-14

DYERSBURG, Tenn. – The Dyersburg Police Department is looking for two boys they say held up a pizza delivery driver late Friday night.

Investigators say a Papa John’s Pizza driver was delivering a pizza in the 500 block of Fakes Street when he was robbed by two boys between 10 and 14 years of age.

Police say the boys were wearing dark clothing and face masks.

The pizza delivery driver told officers that one of boys indicated he had a gun in his pocket and demanded his money, while the other boy grabbed his pizza and took off running.

Police have not said how much money the young robbers got away with.

They are asking anyone who has any information about the incident to Call the Dyer County Crime Stoppers at (731)285-TIPS(8477). To speak to a detective, call (731)285-1212.