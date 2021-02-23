Dyersburg man dies in Alabama plane crash, one person hurt

CULLMAN, Al. — A Tennessee man was killed when a small airplane crashed in north Alabama.

Officials say 70-year-old John T. Sigman Sr. of Dyersburg, Tennessee, died when a private plane went down near Cullman Regional Airport on Saturday evening. A Cullman man who was the identified as the only passenger in the aircraft was seriously injured.

Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick says Sigman had come to Alabama to consider purchasing the airplane that crashed.

The Federal Aviation Administration says a Piper PA-32 went down in woods and caught fire. Federal investigators will try to determine the cause of the crash.

