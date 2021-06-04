Dyersburg man accused of threatening to kill officers involved with his case

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 22-year-old man is accused of making death threats against two Dyersburg police officers.

Investigators said last week they became aware of threats made by Ja’Quon Roberson to harm the officers due to their involvement in recent investigations.

The Dyersburg Police Department said officers intercepted communications where Roberson said he wanted the officers “gone” before other cases could be made against him.

In response, Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell released this statement:

“Law enforcement work is dangerous, and our officers never know what they will face each day protecting our community, but to have an individual make such bold statements to cause harm to our officers, to include photos of the officers and their significant others, is beyond reprehensible. We will not tolerate threats on our officers, and we will not be intimidated.”

Roberson has been charged with retaliation for past actions and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Dyersburg police have not said what Roberson was originally being investigated for.