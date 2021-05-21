Dyersburg firefighter charged with murder in woman’s death

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman is dead after a shooting Thursday evening and a Dyersburg firefighter is in custody, authorities said.

Brighton and Atoka Police along with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Gladman Street around 6:30.

They found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Baptist Hospital-Tipton, where she later died, according to a press release. The victim was not identified.

Raymond Cole McDaniel is in custody, charged with second-degree murder.

The Dyersburg Fire Department confirmed that Wednesday was his first and only day working for them. They’ve referred matter to human resources after learning of his arrest.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting.