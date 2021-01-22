Dyersburg dealing with several shootings, gang violence this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell said recent violence in the West Tennessee city is the result of gang violence, and Dyersburg has made multiple arrests after a gang saturation initiative.

Police in Dyersburg said they’ve responded to numerous complaints of gunfire in recent days, including six shootings that have injured at least three people. Among the incidents:

Police said one man was shot when someone entered his apartment on Fisher Circle around 5 p.m Jan. 6. Police collected 29 shell casings at that scene.

Around 7 p.m. Jan. 10, police said an 18-year-old was shot in the back on Lipford Circle.

On Jan. 11, police said someone fired 10-15 rounds around midnight just outside the police precinct on Parks Thurmond. No victim was found, but two vehicles and an apartment were struck by gunfire.

Earlier that evening, officers on River Street thought they heard gunfire, then found an AR-15-style weapon inside an abandoned stolen vehicle.

A man was shot several times Jan. 13 when someone shot through the door of his apartment on Tucker.

The Dyersburg Police department has two detectives assigned full time to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, which is is actively working with the DPD on the recent violence.