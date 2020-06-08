Dyer County Jail escapee captured by U.S. Marshals task force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted after escaping from the Dyer County Jail more than a month ago was captured in Memphis.

Herman Parker was arrested by agents with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force Monday morning in the 3700 block of Marvin Street in Frayser. He was taken into custody without incident.

Parker walked away from the Dyer County Jail on April 19 while serving as a trusty. He was originally in jail on multiple charges including a felony drug charge and felony escape charge out of Dyer County, and he has warrants out of Shelby County for evading arrest and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

From the beginning, authorities believed Parker was in the Memphis area. They said he had previously lived in the city on Salle Road.