Dyer County authorities searching for missing inmate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who reportedly walked away from the Dyersburg Airport Friday afternoon.

Authorities say inmate trustee Brian Douglas Kennedy went missing at around 3 p.m. Kennedy was reportedly last seen walking near the Highway 51 bypass.

Dyer County authorities say Kennedy is serving a misdemeanor sentence for theft and failure to appear in court. Kennedy is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Kennedy or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office at 731-285-2802 or call Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS(8477).