Dump truck plows into Cordova home

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A terrifying crash caused severe damage to a Cordova home and sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.

It happened when a dump truck plowed into Tiffany Smith’s home on Sutton Ridge Lane around 7 p.m. She says the truck came through her bedroom where she was lying down. The vehicle then came to rest in the middle of her living room.

“We lost about 99% of our belongings,” Smith said, “I’m just grateful to be alive.”

Indeed, Smith nearly lost her life. Thankfully, the truck only grazed her, but she still had to go to the hospital after getting hit by falling debris.

“I suffered some contusions, had a concussion,” she said.

No one else inside the home was hurt, but the truck driver was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies haven’t identified the driver or updated his condition. They also say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“I hope that the driver pulls through,” Smith said.

Neighbors say the truck driver first went through a fence off Houston Levee and then went through several yards, including one where 9-year-old Mikyle Middleton says he had to jump out of the way.

“My life flashed before my eyes. So, I just ran in the house,” Middleton said.

There’s no word on how long it’ll take to repair the home, but Smith says things could have ended much worse.

“I had recently buried my son’s father on Monday,” Smith said. “So, my thought was ‘Lord, you cannot take me right now.'”