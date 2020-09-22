BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Drone footage by John Oldshue captured massive flooding along Fish River in Baldwin County Thursday.
Hurricane Sally made landfall Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a Category 2 storm, pushing a surge of ocean water onto the coast and dumping torrential rain that forecasters said would cause dangerous flooding from the Florida Panhandle to Mississippi and well inland in the days ahead.
LATEST STORIES
- DRONE VIDEO: High waters at Fish River after Hurricane Sally
- Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson announces additional 486 confirmed, 112 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday
- Local Pastors call on Shelby County Election Committee to open FedEx Forum as polling site
- Where are this year’s healthiest US communities?
- 20,000 American flags placed near White House to remember lives lost to coronavirus