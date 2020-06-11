Driveway robbery: 12-year-old watches as father robbed in front of home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair 12-year-old was shaken up after seeing his father robbed in the family’s driveway.

Alexzander said he was on the porch at his home on Lynn Avenue on Friday while his father was working on his van in the driveway.

That’s when Alexzander noticed a man running toward his father.

“I thought he was gonna ask for a card because my dad works in painting, but that’s when I figured out that he had a gun,” Alexzander said.

Police said the suspect held the victim at gunpoint while threatening to kill him and rummaging through his pockets.

“I thought he was gonna shoot my dad, but my dad told me to not move,” Alexzander said.

Those paternal words of caution ended up backfiring when the man with the gun turned his attention to Alexzander.

“That’s when I freezed and couldn’t think of nothing,” Alexzander said. “I just panicked and couldn’t do anything — my heart dropped.”

Thankfully, the suspect never pulled the trigger, and no one was hurt.

Police said the suspect left in a white Honda sedan with the victim’s wallet.

“It makes me uneasy. It makes me not safe anymore,” Alexzander said. “I’m afraid this will happen again.”