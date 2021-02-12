Drivers encouraged to be proactive about car maintenance as temperatures plunge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures expected to fall into the single digits, now is the time to be proactive when it comes to your car. Experts said it could it could save you hundreds of dollars in the long run.

Ed Starr the owner of Fox Plaza Tire and Auto spoke with WREG’s Quametra Wilborn on Friday and said now before the temperatures really plunge is the time to get your car checked.

“So anytime you have your car serviced, you want to have the antifreeze tested so it doesn’t freeze and damage your motor,” he said.

Starr said winter is one of the busiest times of the year for his shop due to the negative affects the cold weather can have on a vehicle. He said don’t wait until your engine light goes off to go look for issues.

“The battery is supposed to hold a certain amount of cold cranking amps and whenever it gets extremely hot or whenever it gets extremely cold is typically when you have a problem with your battery,” he said.

Drivers also want to make sure to keep an eye on the tire pressure as any 10-degree drop in the temperature equates to one or two pounds of lost air pressure. Getting your wiper blades and exterior lights checked will also come in handy so you can not only see clearly but also be seen clearly by others.

The biggest problems Starr said he sees during the colder months are fluid leaks and suspension issues.

“Shocks and struts lose compression. Motor mounts and bushings get harder and when you’re driving you car sometimes it feels like you’re driving a tank,” said Starr.

Ultimately, protecting a vehicle is going to come down to how aware the driver is to their car’s needs, he said.

Often times additional issues can be avoided by just driving safely.

“It’s really more about just slowing down and being safe,” he said.

Another tip Starr suggested is to not keep you de-icing spray in the car. He said if it’s inside the car, it’ll be no good to you if the car is completely frozen over.