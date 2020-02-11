Drivers dodge bullets after a shootout in Hickory Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens are lucky to be alive after they found themselves in the middle of a shootout Friday night in Hickory Hill.

Police said it started when two vehicles opened fire on each other while speeding down Riverdale near Winchester.

Two other cars were caught in the crossfire, and a 17-year-old high school student was one of those drivers. Her 16-year-old boyfriend was in the passenger seat when bullets blew out the car's back windshield, and the passenger's side ended up covered in bullet holes.

Thankfully, no one in the car was hit.

The two teens drove to a nearby Waffle House and called their parents. The 16-year-old's brother is grateful both teens are OK. He said his brother is a hardworking student and hopes to play college football.

He said he gave his brother a hug when he got home that night.

Police said the other car caught in the crossfire was hit as well, but no one was hurt.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who the shooters are and what lead to the shooting.