Drivers crash after shooter opens fire at Walnut Grove, North Holmes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A violent Sunday in Memphis as shootings across the ctiy sent at least 10 people to the hospital.

Early Monday morning the tire marks were still visible where a car drove off of Walnut Grove at North Holmes Sunday evening during one of those incidents. Police said two cars crashed at the location after someone in another vehicle drove up and opened fire.

Roosevelt Key described what he heard from inside his home, saying it sounded like dozens of shots. He and three others inside the home hit the floor.

“We stayed on the floor for at least five or 10 minutes.”

When they finally came out, he saw a red Mustang had slammed into a pole. Tire marks leading up to the pole and drops of blodd on the sidewalk were still visible on Monday.

“I saw two cars out and five or six police cars that had this whole area taped off.”

The victim in the Mustang told police he and a friend both pulled up to the light on Walnut Grove. He said a third vehicle – with its high beams on – got into the left turn lane and someone started shooting.

The Mustang driver was shot in the leg, but was able to turn on to Holmes to get away with his friend right behind him. Both crashed their cars.

“I think this city is crazy. We need to start doing better.”

Police said they are now looking for a white Mercedes in connection to this case.

In all, eight people were wounded and two killed in several shootings Sunday. If you know anything about these incidents, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.