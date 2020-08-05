Driver wanted after woman run over in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a driver responsible for running over a woman Wednesday in Whitehaven and fleeing the scene.
Memphis Police said just before 6:30 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the hit-and-run at Millbranch and Goodhaven.
A woman was walking across the street and was hit by a vehicle, police said. The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Police currently do not have any suspect information.
