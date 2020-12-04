Driver wanted after Highway 51 crash that left one person dead, three others injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and several others injured following a crash on Highway 51 Thursday evening.

According to police, a white Pontiac was traveling southbound on Highway 51 near Northgate Street when it forced another vehicle into northbound traffic. The second vehicle was unable to get back in the southbound lane and hit a third vehicle head on.

The driver of the Pontiac fled the scene after the accident, authorities said.

Both remaining drivers and a juvenile in the third vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Simone Hinton, who was the front passenger in the third vehicle, was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.