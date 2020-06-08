Driver wanted after deadly hit and run in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for a driver after a deadly hit and run in North Memphis overnight.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Sunday on Chelsea near May Street.

Police said Darrell Edwards was trying to cross Chelsea when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver did not stop and fled the scene.

An abandoned 2010 Nissan Altima was eventually located near the scene and had damage that led officers to believe it was involved in the hit and run.

No arrests have been made. If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.