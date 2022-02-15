MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 34-year-old man has been charged after police say he tried to steal a man’s car while on acid Monday.

Police said the incident began on Germantown Parkway and Rockcreek on Monday around 6 p.m. when Adam Tucker ran a traffic light and crashed.

A man told police he stopped and got out of his Nissan Pathfinder to try to go over to help Tucker. Police say that’s when Tucker ran and jumped into the man’s Nissan and drove off.

The man managed to hop back into his car as Tucker tried to speed away. He was able to stop him after a couple of blocks.

Police said the two got into a physical altercation and stated that Tucker punched the man in the face four times. The man was able to detain Tucker until officers arrived.

Police say Tucker appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant, which likely caused the crash.

While being placed under arrest, Tucker told officers that he had just taken two hits of acid.

Tucker has been charged with multiple crimes including assault, public intoxication, reckless driving and theft of property and driving while under the influence. He is listed in the Shelby County Jail with no bond.