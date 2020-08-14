Driver involved in deadly I-40 crash indicted on vehicular homicide charges

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The driver of a semi-truck accused of killing two Tennessee Department of Transportation workers and injuring two others has been indicted, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Mervin Crigler, 62, was indicted on vehicular homicide involving recklessness and intoxication, vehicular assault involving intoxication and recklessness, aggravated assault, drunken driving and driving under the influence of an intoxicant charges.

He was taken into custody in St. Louis by members of the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force. The D.A.’s office said Crigler was indicted in May, but the indictment only became public after his arrest.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Jared Helton and Justin Stafford with A & A Safety out of Ohio were replacing reflectors in the middle of the road when they were struck and killed around mile marker 26, near Airline Road.

A third employee was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. TDOT identified him as Cody Cantrell.

Trooper Lejulian Roy of Memphis was injured when his patrol car was hit.

Crigler was reportedly driving a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.