Driver for Mississippi transportation company dies from coronavirus

CRENSHAW, Miss. — A Crenshaw man is dead after contracting COVID-19, his family told WREG.

Marchello Stokes died early Monday morning as a result of the virus, which has now claimed the lives of at least 19 others in Mississippi and infected 937 people.

According to his sister, the 37-year-old was employed by Integrity Transport Service in Senatobia and had 15 customers that he drove around everyday.

Stokes’ case was reported to the state health department. Authorities are now trying to track his steps over the past two weeks in order to notify those he came into contact with.

The company has about 26 workers total. They have not been tested because they never came into contact with Stokes.

All drivers had previously been given Lysol spray and masks.