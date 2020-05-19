Driver dead after shooting, crash in Soulsville

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was killed after being shot behind the wheel and crashing into a pole.

It happened around 11 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said the victim was driving eastbound on Trigg approaching Neptune when someone opened fire on him, hitting him multiple times. The driver lost control and hit a pole, flipping the vehicle.

The victim was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition where he later died.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.