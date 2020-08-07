Driver dead after shooting, chase in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly night in Memphis as a drive-by takes the life of a driver in Whitehaven all as a witness watched in horror.

“I was getting off work. I was coming down Shelby Drive. I pulled up to Shelby Drive and Getwell. There was a black Chrysler 300 sitting in the middle lane. There was another little black car in the right lane with his hazard lights blinking. Nothing was wrong. We go through the light, pull up on Sweeny, light was green, go through the light, soon as we get through the light by the airport the Chrysler 300 rolled his side window down and just opened up on this guy, shot maybe seven rounds. The guy pulled over almost hit a pole. The 300 kept going.”

The witness said the driver the Chrysler 300 with Florida tags turned around and began chasing the smaller car again continuing to open fire. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets.

The victim crashed in a neighborhood on Goodhaven Drive.

So far, the suspect(s) have not been arrested. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.