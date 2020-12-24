Driver dead after crash involving MATA bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was killed after police say he veered into oncoming traffic and hit a MATA bus head on in North Memphis.

According to police, the driver of a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound on North Watkins near Louisville Avenue late Wednesday evening when he collided with a bus. The impact sent the Jeep spinning before coming to rest in a nearby parking lot.

When first responders arrived on the scene they discovered the driver was trapped inside his car. He had to be pulled from the wreckage through the passenger side door.

The driver was taken to the Regional Medical Center where he died during emergency surgery, police said.

The driver of the MATA bus was also injured, but is expected to be okay.