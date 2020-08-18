Driver dead after Bethel Grove roadway shooting

Twain Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed overnight in a roadway shooting in the Bethel Grove neighborhood.

Police said a group of men in a grey car drove up along side a white Dodge Charger on Twain Avenue and fired five shots. The man in the Charger was killed.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

