Driver dead after Bethel Grove roadway shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed overnight in a roadway shooting in the Bethel Grove neighborhood.
Police said a group of men in a grey car drove up along side a white Dodge Charger on Twain Avenue and fired five shots. The man in the Charger was killed.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.
