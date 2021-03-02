Driver crashes into tree after shots are fired at his vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, after someone fired several shots at him Tuesday night in Southwest Memphis.

It happened at Raines Road and Archer Road at around 6 p.m. Neighbors there told WREG they heard five to six gunshots before the crash.

Officers on the scene said the driver was transported to the hospital with broken legs and other injuries but was alert and talking.

Police are now looking for two people in a black Nissan Maxima.

If you saw anything or have any information that can help police call Shelby County Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.