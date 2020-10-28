Driver crashes into pole after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A driver was shot and killed late Tuesday evening in North Memphis.

Victim Carl Garrison, 23, crashed into a utility pole at Chelsea and Tayner around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said. Around the same time, dispatch received a report of gunfire in the area.

The driver was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on the scene.

Neighbors told WREG’s Melissa Moon they were left in the dark overnight until it was restored around 6 a.m.

At this time, authorities have not released any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.