Driver charged after smashing vehicle into Bolivar police station

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Authorities have released new information after a man allegedly drove his vehicle into the Bolivar Police Department, resulting in a stand-off with police.

According to police, James Bass drove his vehicle into the building Sunday morning. A stand-off with police followed, before he was arrested after a short pursuit.

No one was injured in the incident.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation initially investigated the incident and determined it was not a hate-related crime.

Bass was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, resisting stop, frisk and halt, and felony vandalism.