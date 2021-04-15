Driver arrested after beloved goose killed at Tennessee marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tip from the public led police to identify and arrest the man suspected of intentionally killing a beloved goose at an Old Hickory marina last month, according to an arrest warrant.
The warrant states Nathan Haskins was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a charge of felony aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the death of Barnyard, a goose who lived at the Blue Turtle Bay Marina for at least 15 years.
Surveillance video from the morning of March 20 showed a driver stop in front of Barnyard, then accelerate and run him over. The driver then sped off.
Boat owners at the marina quickly came together to offer a reward for information leading to Barnyard’s killer.
An arrest warrant states an anonymous tip received through Nashville Crime Stoppers revealed Haskins was at a local bar discussing that he was the driver that ran over Barnyard.
The tip also included a license plate number belonging to a vehicle that was registered to Haskins, according to police.
When investigators questioned Haskins, they said he admitted multiple times that he struck and killed the goose.
Haskins was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning. His booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.