Driver arrested after beloved goose killed at Tennessee marina

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tip from the public led police to identify and arrest the man suspected of intentionally killing a beloved goose at an Old Hickory marina last month, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant states Nathan Haskins was taken into custody Wednesday morning on a charge of felony aggravated animal cruelty in connection with the death of Barnyard, a goose who lived at the Blue Turtle Bay Marina for at least 15 years.

Surveillance video from the morning of March 20 showed a driver stop in front of Barnyard, then accelerate and run him over. The driver then sped off.

Boat owners at the marina quickly came together to offer a reward for information leading to Barnyard’s killer.

An arrest warrant states an anonymous tip received through Nashville Crime Stoppers revealed Haskins was at a local bar discussing that he was the driver that ran over Barnyard.

The tip also included a license plate number belonging to a vehicle that was registered to Haskins, according to police.

When investigators questioned Haskins, they said he admitted multiple times that he struck and killed the goose.

Barnyard the Goose (Courtesy: Keely Longer)

Haskins was booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning. His booking photo was not immediately released by investigators.